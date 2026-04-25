White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Hits 11th homer in win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murakami went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.
With the bases empty in the fourth inning, Murakami took Miles Mikolas deep for his 11th homer, tying Yordan Alvarez for the league lead. After his five-game home run streak was snapped Thursday, the slugger is ready to start another one. He now has seven long balls in his last nine games, and 11 of his 23 hits this season have gone over the wall. Murakami has proven to be a three-true-outcome hitter early in his MLB career, homering, walking or striking out in over 61 percent of his 113 plate appearances. He's now slashing .256/.398/.622 with 11 round-trippers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and a 22:36 BB:K.
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