Murakami went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a triple in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Murakami supplied all of the White Sox's runs with his first-inning homer off Framber Valdez. Later in the game, Murakami hit the first triple of his big-league career. The corner infielder hasn't been known for speed this year, adding just one stolen base on four attempts. The power has been there -- he's batting .205 with an .817 OPS, 32 homers, 68 RBI, 76 runs scored and 14 doubles over 118 contests in his rookie season.