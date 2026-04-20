White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Homers in third straight contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-4 win over Athletics.
Murakami extended his club's lead with a towering two-run blast in a lefty-lefty matchup against Jeffrey Springs in the fifth inning. It marked the first-year slugger's third homer in as many days and eighth of the season. His .208 batting average and 33.3 percent strikeout rate leave something to be desired, but Murakami's power, combined with a 21.5 percent walk rate, has helped produce a .918 OPS through 22 games.
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