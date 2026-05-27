White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Launches 19th homer of season

Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

Murakami blasted his 19th homer of the season with a rocket to right, and he ranks second in the majors in that category, trailing only Kyle Schwarber. The power is real for Murakami, who has an outstanding .313 ISO and .917 OPS in 54 games this season. He's the definition of a true outcome hitter, though, as he also has 77 strikeouts and 41 walks across 235 plate appearances. He's either homered, struck out or walked in nearly 59 percent of his plate appearances this season.