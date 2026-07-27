White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Pops pair of homers

Murakami went 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Astros.

Murakami was hitting only .184 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate across his first 11 games since returning from the injured list, but he snapped out of that skid in impressive fashion Sunday. He popped a two-run and solo homer, and he also chipped in a two-RBI single. Murakami now has a modest three-game hitting streak with only two strikeouts in that span, so he looks to be regaining a rhythm at the plate.