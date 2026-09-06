Murakami went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Twins.

Murakami got the White Sox off to a hot start by popping his 30th home run of the season in the first inning. It was a long-awaited milestone, as he had been sitting on 29 long balls since Aug. 18. During that homerless stretch, Murakami went just 5-for-59 (.085) with a 38 percent strikeout rate, one RBI and five runs scored. It's still been an impressive rookie season for Murakami, but his inflated strikeout rate leads to inconsistent results.