White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Swats seventh homer, walks thrice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murakami went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.
Murakami entered play Saturday with a putrid .063 average and 4:10 BB:K across 21 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Facing lefty Hogan Harris in the top of the seventh inning, Murakami took him deep to center field. Both of Murakami's hits against left-handers this season are home runs. The slugger is slashing .209/.386/.522 with seven homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 20:29 BB:K across his first 88 major-league plate appearances. He still needs to cut down on his 33 percent strikeout rate, but the 22.7 percent walk rate and power makes up for the whiff rate.
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