White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Viewed as day-to-day

Manager Will Venable said Monday that Murakami (hamstring) traveled with the team for its road trip and is considered day-to-day, but the White Sox haven't yet established a timeline for the first baseman to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Per Chuck Garfien of Chicago Sports Network, Venable said last Friday that Murakami was sprinting at about "85 percent," and the 26-year-old rookie has presumably increased the intensity of his running in the week since then. Assuming Murakami does in fact require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, he likely won't be available for the White Sox until at least next week. Jacob Gonzalez has been filling in as Chicago's primary first baseman since Murakami was placed on the 10-day injured list May 30 after straining his right hamstring.