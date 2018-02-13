Jones (elbow) said he feels great Tuesday and expects to make the Opening Day roster, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

As expected, Jones is throwing at spring training. He hasn't been seen throwing off a mound at the White Sox facility in Arizona, but it does seem as if he's on the right track in his recovery from July surgery. If he is fully healthy heading into the regular season, look for Jones to act as one of the top relievers in Chicago's bullpen while potentially jockeying for saves by the season's conclusion.