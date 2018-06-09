Jones struck out one in a scoreless inning to pick up his fifth hold of the season in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Jones had emerged as the White Sox's closer, but appears to have lost that job after a blowup in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, when he allowed four runs in a loss to the Twins. Since then, the White Sox have had three save chances and all have gone to Joakim Soria, who converted all three, including Friday. Jones remains in the late-inning mix, but for now, Soria is one getting closing opportunities.