White Sox's Nate Jones: Begins rehab assignment
Jones (arm) began a rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Jones has been out since mid-June, so his rehab stint is unlikely to be a short one. He has the ability to be a high-leverage reliever in Chicago and a potential closer, though it's unclear if he'll have enough time to work his way into that role by the end of the year.
