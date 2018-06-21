White Sox's Nate Jones: Benefits from scoring change
A scoring change has resulted in Jones' ERA falling from 4.01 to 2.86, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
MLB has overturned a scoring ruling from a June 5 game against Minnesota, giving Yolmer Sanchez and an error on a Brian Dozier groundball off Jones. It was originally ruled a single. As a result, four runs scored off Jones moved from the earned to unearned column, thus lowering his ERA. Jones is currently on the 10-day disabled list, dealing with an arm injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart