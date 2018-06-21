A scoring change has resulted in Jones' ERA falling from 4.01 to 2.86, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

MLB has overturned a scoring ruling from a June 5 game against Minnesota, giving Yolmer Sanchez and an error on a Brian Dozier groundball off Jones. It was originally ruled a single. As a result, four runs scored off Jones moved from the earned to unearned column, thus lowering his ERA. Jones is currently on the 10-day disabled list, dealing with an arm injury.