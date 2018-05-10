Jones coughed up four runs on four hits over an inning of work to take the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Entrusted with a 5-2 lead, Jones allowed two quick singles to lead off the ninth before Elias Diaz ripped a ground-rule double and Colin Moran cleared the bases with a homer. It's Jones' second blown save in three opportunities and his first loss of the season, and the outing ballooned his ERA to 4.40 despite a strong 16:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings.