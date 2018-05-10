White Sox's Nate Jones: Blows second save Wednesday
Jones coughed up four runs on four hits over an inning of work to take the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday. He struck out one.
Entrusted with a 5-2 lead, Jones allowed two quick singles to lead off the ninth before Elias Diaz ripped a ground-rule double and Colin Moran cleared the bases with a homer. It's Jones' second blown save in three opportunities and his first loss of the season, and the outing ballooned his ERA to 4.40 despite a strong 16:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings.
