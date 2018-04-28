White Sox's Nate Jones: Effective in setup role
Jones allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Friday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.
Jones was credited with a blown save as the game-tying run scored on his watch, but one could easily point the finger at shortstop Tim Anderson, whose low throw to first base allowed the unearned run, which was charged to starter Reynaldo Lopez. Jones is a rarity in the White Sox bullpen -- a reliever with an ERA under 3.00. He's allowed just two runs over 11.2 innings with a 14/4 K/BB ratio. That's good enough work to be used as a closer -- he has one save this season -- but Joakim Soria, the other reliever with an ERA below 3.00, maintains a hold on that job for now.
