White Sox's Nate Jones: Expected ready for spring training
Jones (elbow) has been throwing as part of his rehabilitation and is expected to be ready for spring training, Scott Merkin of the White Sox's official site reports.
Jones underwent nerve re-positioning surgery on his right elbow in July 2017, shutting down his season after just 11 appearances. If the right-hander with a 9.9 K/9 is healthy, Jones is expected to pitch in high-leverage situations and could eventually emerge with a significant number of save chances. Manager Rick Renteria doesn't have a clear-cut closer, but there are a few late-inning options on the staff, including former closer Joakim Soria. We don't see Renteria having Jones closing immediately, but it's not far fetched he gets save chances as the soon-to-be 32-year-old proves the elbow is stable.
