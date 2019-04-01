White Sox's Nate Jones: Experiencing decreased velo
Jones' best fastball is sitting around 94-95 mph, a few notches below the upper-90s stuff he's had throughout his career, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He averaged 97-98 mph in 2018 when he posted a 3.11 ERA and had his $4.65 million option picked up.
The diminished velocity was there in spring training, too, when Jones posted a 12.15 ERA in the Cactus League. Manager Rick Renteria isn't panicking yet, understanding that it's normal for veteran hurlers to gain velocity once the regular season kicks in. ''If he stays in that particular range, then we can think about what's going on,'' Renteria said. ''But other than that, he feels great. He's not complaining about anything physically.''
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Troubling spring continues•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: In line for high-leverage work•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Has option picked up•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Secures fifth save•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Pitches after long recovery•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Returns from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...