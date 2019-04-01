Jones' best fastball is sitting around 94-95 mph, a few notches below the upper-90s stuff he's had throughout his career, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He averaged 97-98 mph in 2018 when he posted a 3.11 ERA and had his $4.65 million option picked up.

The diminished velocity was there in spring training, too, when Jones posted a 12.15 ERA in the Cactus League. Manager Rick Renteria isn't panicking yet, understanding that it's normal for veteran hurlers to gain velocity once the regular season kicks in. ''If he stays in that particular range, then we can think about what's going on,'' Renteria said. ''But other than that, he feels great. He's not complaining about anything physically.''