White Sox's Nate Jones: Feels good after back-to-back outings
Jones is feeling good after three relief appearances, including back-to-back outings on Wednesday and Thursday, David Just of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox are carefully monitoring Jones, who underwent nerve-repositioning surgery on his right elbow during the offseason. He's allowed one run over 3.1 innings to begin the season. "He's had no issues so far," Renteria said. "His body tells him what he's capable of doing. We're going to continue to ask plenty of questions and make sure he's OK." Jones has pitched in a setup role so far, entering games in the seventh and eighth innings. As he gets more repetitions and feels more confident in the elbow, Jones could get some save chances.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Posts scoreless eighth inning Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: To split closing duties•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Pitches into, out of trouble•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Still in closer battle•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Makes positive debut•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: To make spring debut Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...