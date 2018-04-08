Jones is feeling good after three relief appearances, including back-to-back outings on Wednesday and Thursday, David Just of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox are carefully monitoring Jones, who underwent nerve-repositioning surgery on his right elbow during the offseason. He's allowed one run over 3.1 innings to begin the season. "He's had no issues so far," Renteria said. "His body tells him what he's capable of doing. We're going to continue to ask plenty of questions and make sure he's OK." Jones has pitched in a setup role so far, entering games in the seventh and eighth innings. As he gets more repetitions and feels more confident in the elbow, Jones could get some save chances.