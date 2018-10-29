White Sox's Nate Jones: Has option picked up
The White Sox exercised Jones' $4.65 million club option for 2019.
Jones will stick with the White Sox for at least one more season after finishing out the 2018 campaign as the team's primary closer. While injuries limited Jones to just 30 innings out of the bullpen, he notched five saves and posted a solid 3.00 ERA and 9.6 K/9 when healthy. As it stands heading into the offseason, the hard-throwing right-hander is one of the top candidates to serve as the White Sox's closer in 2019.
