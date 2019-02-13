Jones' work last September puts him in the mix for high-leverage usage at the back end of the bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jones has flirted with being the closer the last few seasons, but injuries continued to bedevil him. He missed a big chunk of 2018 with forearm discomfort, before making six September appearances, five of which were scoreless. With Alex Colome and Kelvin Herrera acquired in the offseason, there's no talk of Jones being a closer, but the right-hander could play a role as a setup man.