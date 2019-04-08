Jones reached 96 mph on his fastball Saturday when he struck out two in a scoreless inning, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jones experienced diminished velocity while enduring a rough spring training, and his results haven't improved during the regular season. "He looked a little better yesterday, didn't he?" White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "My only concern would be if he wasn't feeling healthy. He feels really good, so it's more just getting him out there and giving him as many opportunities as possible to see if we can get a feel back for him." Saturday's effort was a positive step forward for the right-handed reliever, who entered the game with a 16.20 ERA.