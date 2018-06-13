Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a muscle strain in his right (throwing) arm.

Jones will miss some time after appearing to tweak something in his arm during Tuesday's game against the Indians. He allowed one hit and one walk while recording one out. The White Sox have yet to provide a timetable for Jones, but the reliever will not be eligible to return until June 23. In a corresponding move, Juan Minaya was recalled from Triple-A.