White Sox's Nate Jones: Makes positive debut
Jones (elbow) struck out one over one inning during Thursday's game against Cincinnati.
Jones, who underwent nerve repositioning surgery that limited him to 11 games in 2017, was making his spring debut. And while he threw against minor leagues in the eighth inning, it was an important step for Jones, who is a candidate to close games for the White Sox. He reached 96 mph on his fastball and needed just nine pitches to retire the side. We'll be looking to see if he can build off this success in subsequent appearances against major league hitters.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: To make spring debut Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Anticipates being on Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Expected ready for spring training•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: To miss rest of season•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Feeling discomfort•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Still on slow rehab path•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....