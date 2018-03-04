Jones (elbow) struck out one over one inning during Thursday's game against Cincinnati.

Jones, who underwent nerve repositioning surgery that limited him to 11 games in 2017, was making his spring debut. And while he threw against minor leagues in the eighth inning, it was an important step for Jones, who is a candidate to close games for the White Sox. He reached 96 mph on his fastball and needed just nine pitches to retire the side. We'll be looking to see if he can build off this success in subsequent appearances against major league hitters.