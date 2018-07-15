Jones (arm) will head to Triple-A Charlotte to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Jones had a simulated game Saturday and if all goes well Tuesday, could remain at Charlotte for a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old has been on the disabled list since mid-June with a muscle strain in his right arm, and will likely need a few rehab appearances to work towards game readiness.

