White Sox's Nate Jones: Nearing rehab assignment
Jones (arm) will head to Triple-A Charlotte to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Jones had a simulated game Saturday and if all goes well Tuesday, could remain at Charlotte for a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old has been on the disabled list since mid-June with a muscle strain in his right arm, and will likely need a few rehab appearances to work towards game readiness.
