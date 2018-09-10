White Sox's Nate Jones: Nearing return
Jones (arm) could return during the White Sox's current series against the Royals, which runs through Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jones has been sidelined since mid-June with a muscle strain in his throwing arm. He began a rehab assignment at the beginning of September and recently threw live batting practice to Jose Abreu with no issues, suggesting he's nearing a return to the big-league bullpen. Jones saw some action in the ninth inning prior to injuring himself, though it's unclear if he'll be afforded similar opportunities upon his return.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Begins rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Resumes mound work•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Progressing in recovery•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Begins throwing program•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Shut down after setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....