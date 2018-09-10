Jones (arm) could return during the White Sox's current series against the Royals, which runs through Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jones has been sidelined since mid-June with a muscle strain in his throwing arm. He began a rehab assignment at the beginning of September and recently threw live batting practice to Jose Abreu with no issues, suggesting he's nearing a return to the big-league bullpen. Jones saw some action in the ninth inning prior to injuring himself, though it's unclear if he'll be afforded similar opportunities upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories