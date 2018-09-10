Jones (arm) could return during the White Sox's current series against the Royals, which runs through Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jones has been sidelined since mid-June with a muscle strain in his throwing arm. He began a rehab assignment at the beginning of September and recently threw live batting practice to Jose Abreu with no issues, suggesting he's nearing a return to the big-league bullpen. Jones saw some action in the ninth inning prior to injuring himself, though it's unclear if he'll be afforded similar opportunities upon his return.