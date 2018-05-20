White Sox's Nate Jones: Notches another save Saturday
Jones recorded the final two outs of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers, striking out one, to pick up his third save of the season.
Bruce Rondon struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to get his second hold Saturday, while Joakim Soria was once again nowhere to be found with the game on the line. The White Sox closer situation remains somewhat opaque, but at the moment, Jones seems to be the closest thing to a reliever manager Rick Renteria trusts with ninth-inning duties.
