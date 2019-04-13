White Sox's Nate Jones: Picks up save
Jones pitched a third of an inning to earn a save in Friday's rain-shortened 9-6 win over the Yankees.
Normally, the White Sox would use Alex Colome to save games, but rain forced the game to be called during the top of the seventh inning, bequeathing a save to Jones, his first of the season. Jones started the season on a down note but has turned it around. After three outings, he had a 16.20 ERA but has lowered that to 5.06 with four straight scoreless appearances.
