White Sox's Nate Jones: Picks up second save
Jones allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Rangers.
Jones was afforded a two-run lead upon entering the game Thursday, and managed to successfully convert his second save of the season. The White Sox bullpen remains murky, as it appeared that Jones had lost opportunities for saves to Bruce Rondon last week. Given his usage Thursday, however, Jones is worthy of speculating on for teams in need of saves. Just don't expect him to provide them consistently in the long-term.
