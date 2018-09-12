Jones allowed an infield hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

Jones made his first appearance in three months after rehabbing a pronator muscle strain in his right forearm. The 32-year-old reliever has had nothing but bad luck since hitting the majors in 2012, with injuries derailing him in four of the last five seasons. When healthy, Jones has been an effective setup man for the White Sox.