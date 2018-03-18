White Sox's Nate Jones: Pitches into, out of trouble
Jones allowed a walk and a hit while striking out one in a scoreless appearance Saturday against the Dodgers.
Jones let the first two batters faced reach base, then induced a double-play grounder followed by a strikeout to prevent any damage. He's pitched well this spring after undergoing surgery last year and is squarely in the mix for Chicago's unsettled closer job. Jones has allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over five Cactus League innings.
