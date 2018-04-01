Jones worked a scoreless eighth inning Saturday during the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Jones' handy work set up Joakim Soria to record the save with a scoreless but somewhat eventful ninth. These two relievers will split closer duties, but Jones possesses the safer skills and could overtake Soria as the season goes on.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories