White Sox's Nate Jones: Posts scoreless eighth inning Saturday
Jones worked a scoreless eighth inning Saturday during the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Royals.
Jones' handy work set up Joakim Soria to record the save with a scoreless but somewhat eventful ninth. These two relievers will split closer duties, but Jones possesses the safer skills and could overtake Soria as the season goes on.
