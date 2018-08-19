Jones (forearm) continues to throw and is making progress in his rehab, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jones has experienced no setbacks and manager Rick Renteria said he's "throwing the ball well." At one time, Jones was considered a closer possibility, but a string of injuries over the last two seasons makes him an unreliable end-game option. We suspect Jones will return to the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1.