White Sox's Nate Jones: Progressing in recovery
Jones (forearm) continues to throw and is making progress in his rehab, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jones has experienced no setbacks and manager Rick Renteria said he's "throwing the ball well." At one time, Jones was considered a closer possibility, but a string of injuries over the last two seasons makes him an unreliable end-game option. We suspect Jones will return to the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Begins throwing program•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Shut down after setback•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Sim game scheduled Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Tosses live batting practice•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Throwing, but not off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...