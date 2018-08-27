White Sox's Nate Jones: Resumes mound work
Jones (arm) threw off a mound Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jones threw 20 pitches during Sunday's session -- his first bullpen session since suffering a setback in July -- mixing in fastballs and changeups. The right-hander reported feeling good afterwards and said he still plans on returning to the White Sox before the end of the season, though it's unclear when he'll be ready for activation at this point.
