Jones tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two while picking up the save Friday against Baltimore.

Friday marked the 32-year-old reliever's second appearance since returning from a forearm injury, and he's recorded two shutout innings since coming off the disabled list. Both Jace Fry and Jones figure to be in line for save opportunities as the season winds down. Jones owns a 2.36 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 26.2 innings this season.