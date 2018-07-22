White Sox's Nate Jones: Shut down after setback
Jones (arm) has been shut down for two weeks after suffering a setback during throwing work, but he's expected to pitch again this season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-June with a muscle strain in his right arm. Jones lined up as a candidate for consistent save chances in 2018, Joakim Soria's relative success and Jones' health issues have held him back. Jones has fanned 9.9 per nine frames while holding a 2.55 ERA, though that's not supported by his 4.61 FIP, and his 5.11 BB/9 and 4-for-7 record on save conversions don't back up his chances of usurping Joakim Soria unless Soria is traded. He might not be in game shape to help the White Sox or fantasy players until the final month or so.
More News
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Sim game scheduled Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Tosses live batting practice•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Throwing, but not off mound•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Throws out to 90 feet•
-
White Sox's Nate Jones: Benefits from scoring change•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...