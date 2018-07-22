Jones (arm) has been shut down for two weeks after suffering a setback during throwing work, but he's expected to pitch again this season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-June with a muscle strain in his right arm. Jones lined up as a candidate for consistent save chances in 2018, Joakim Soria's relative success and Jones' health issues have held him back. Jones has fanned 9.9 per nine frames while holding a 2.55 ERA, though that's not supported by his 4.61 FIP, and his 5.11 BB/9 and 4-for-7 record on save conversions don't back up his chances of usurping Joakim Soria unless Soria is traded. He might not be in game shape to help the White Sox or fantasy players until the final month or so.