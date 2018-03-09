Jones is still in the competition to be the White Sox closer, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Rick Renteria doesn't intend to name a closer any time soon, though he said he's been encouraged by Jones and teammate Joakim Soria. He noted that he's not afraid to play the matchups and use his best guy in the eighth inning if the heart of the order is up, but it's not clear who his best guy is or how those matchups would shake out. Both Jones and Soria have been similarly effective in recent years and both are right-handers with reverse career platoon splits. The end result could be that Jones and Soria end up with roughly equal numbers of saves, though as usual in most closer battles, if one guy particularly impresses in April, he could win the lion's share of the opportunities. It's a toss-up whether that will be Jones or Soria at this point.