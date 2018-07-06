Jones (arm) continues to throw off flat ground but has not yet thrown off a mound, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jones played catch out to 120 feet Wednesday, then threw pitches off flat ground for a second time, but the White Sox have not yet set a schedule for the next step, which is pitching off a mound. He reports he's feeling fine after throwing or playing catch. We're expecting the organization not to rush Jones and extend his rehabilitation through the All-Star break.