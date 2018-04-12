Jones picked up his first save of the season, striking out two and walking a batter in a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Jones was already warming up in the eighth inning, with the White Sox down a run, when they plated two in the bottom half of the inning to set up the save situation. Manager Rick Renteria told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times that Jones was going to pitch the ninth regardless, so were loath to anoint Jones a co-closer with Joakim Soria, who saved two games during the first week of the season before blowing an opportunity. However, it does indicate Soria hasn't locked down the job.

