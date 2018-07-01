White Sox's Nate Jones: Throws out to 90 feet
Jones (arm) played catch out to 90 feet and threw some pitches from 60 feet off flat ground, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jones, who was placed on the disabled list June 13, is expected to stay on the throwing program for several days before throwing multiple bullpen sessions. After that, the 32-year-old reliever will toss live batting practice before heading out on a rehabilitation assignment. The White Sox may be cautious and hold him out until after the All-Star break.
