Jones (elbow) will make his first spring appearance in a game Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He had season-ending surgery in July to reposition the ulnar nerve in his right arm, and has thrown live batting practice four times since reporting to camp. Jones says he feels good, and has been getting the results he wants against hitters in live batting practice. Regaining the feel for his changeup is one thing he hopes to accomplish this spring. Based strictly on raw stuff, Jones is the best option the White Sox have for the ninth inning this year. However, he will need to show in spring training that he is back to being the dominant force that has posed a sub-2.35 ERA in each of the last two seasons with 95 strikeouts in 82.1 innings over that stretch. The White Sox have team options on Jones in 2019 and 2020, with a mutual option for 2021, so they will be in no rush to deal him away this summer if he is pitching well. He could prove to be a bargain in drafts while the closer situation is still a little hazy. The cream often rises to the top in the ninth inning.