White Sox's Nate Jones: To split closing duties
The White Sox will use Jones and Joakim Soria as their closers this season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
It appears the White Sox will split closing duties to open the season, though it's unclear how exactly the opportunities will be divvied up. While Jones has flashed closer-worthy skills in the past, compiling a 2.49 ERA, 10.8 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 across 101.1 innings over the past three seasons, injuries have long been a problem for the 32-year-old (he's pitched more than 20 innings just once in the previous four campaigns). If he's able to stay healthy, however, Jones could prove to be a cheap source of some saves while also providing solid ratios.
