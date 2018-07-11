Jones (arm) threw off a mound for the first time since suffering a muscle strain in his throwing arm, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jones had been throwing off flat ground, but he managed to take the next step and toss live batting practice on the field prior to Wednesday's series finale against St. Louis. An exact timetable for his return remains unclear, but it certainly won't occur prior to the All-Star break.