Jones faced four batters and allowed three runs without recording an out in Friday's game against the Cubs.

Add Jones to the list of struggling members in the White Sox bullpen. The right-hander, who has a career spring-training ERA of 1.96, saw his 2019 spring ERA rise to 12.46 after the outing. He's been a high-leverage reliever for the White Sox the past few seasons -- picking up occasional save opportunities -- but he has also been dogged by injuries.