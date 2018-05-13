White Sox's Nate Jones: Used in setup role
Jones needed just nine pitches to throw a perfect eighth inning Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out one en route to his third hold of the season.
The White Sox had a 5-3 lead heading into the eighth inning, and Bruce Rondon was the arm the team turned to in the ninth inning. Rondon notched his first save of the season, striking out two while giving up one hit. It certainly seems like Jones could have the closer's job right now, had he not blown a save his last time out in disastrous fashion. He could still get some saves, but at best it appears to be a committee in the ninth inning, and Rondon might be the guy to own in the short term. Jones apparently debuted a fourseam fastball Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "From the reaction of the hitters, it worked like it's supposed to," Jones said.
