White Sox's Nicholas Padilla: Added as 27th man
RotoWire Staff
Apr 18, 2023
12:36 pm ET
1 min read
Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Tuesday.
Padilla will serve as the 27th man during Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Phillies. The 26-year-old has allowed just one run over his first 7.1 innings with Charlotte this season, although he has issued seven walks over that time.
