Chicago optioned Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll head back to the minors with right-hander Touki Toussaint officially joining the 26-man active roster before Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Padilla has made a pair of appearances for the White Sox in 2023 while registering a 4.91 ERA, 5:1 K:BB and 2.18 WHIP over 3.2 innings of work.