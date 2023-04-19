The White Sox returned Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Padilla was the 27th man for the doubleheader against the Phillies on Tuesday. The right-hander will likely be an up-and-down option for the White Sox throughout the 2023 campaign.
