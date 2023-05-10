The White Sox recalled Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Padilla had forged a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings with Charlotte. The right-hander will join the bullpen as a replacement for Alex Colome, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding transaction.
