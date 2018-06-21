Basto was released by the White Sox on Thursday.

Basto had spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Birmingham, but wasn't able to find a groove, slashing .165/.284/.226 with eight RBI and 43 strikeouts in 35 games. The 24-year-old has yet to progress past the Double-A level and will look to latch on with another organization in the near future.

