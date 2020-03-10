White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Avoids serious injury
Madrigal confirmed Tuesday that he suffered no serious injuries after a groundball struck his face Monday, but he'll sit for the next few days, Andy Masur of 720 WGN Chicago reports.
Madrigal wasn't showing any signs of a concussion immediately after leaving the game, and it appears that none have developed since then. The delay shouldn't significantly impact his readiness for Opening Day. He's expected to spend that day in the minors, but his big-league debut could come fairly early in the season. He's played just 29 games for Triple-A Charlotte but looked quite good in those games, hitting .331/.398/.424 with a typically miniscule 3.7 percent strikeout rate.
