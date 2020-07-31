Madrigal is starting at second base and batting ninth in his major-league debut Friday against the Royals.

The 23-year-old had his contract purchased by the White Sox earlier Friday, and he'll immediately replace Leury Garcia in the starting lineup. Madrigal began 2019 at High-A Winston Salem but he finished the season at Triple-A Charlotte with a .331/.398/.424 slash line. He totaled 35 stolen bases in 120 minor-league games last season, though only four of those steals came during his time at Triple-A. Madrigal should have the chance to secure an everyday spot in the lineup, pushing Garcia to a utility role.